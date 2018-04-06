 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter

Related Articles
- When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia
- Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!
- WOAH! Barun Sobti Is Back With Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!
- Ekta Kapoor’s Box Cricket League 2018 Strikes Right Chord; Scores BIG On MTV!
- Mental Hai Kya! Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Never Offered This Kangana Ranaut Film
- Is Ishqbaaz’s Reyhna Malhotra Playing Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Ekta Kapoor Dedicates Women's Day To Sridevi With Adorable Picture; Calls Her HERO & #LadySuperstar!
- 'Mental Hai Kya' Look 3! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Creepy Look Will Make Your Skin Crawl
- Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Promo Out: Why You Should NOT MISS Ronit, Mona & Gurdeep’s New Web Series?
- Sridevi’s Death: Ekta Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor SLAM Rumour-mongers Spreading FALSE News!
- Ekta Kapoor Signs A 3-SHOW DEAL With Star Plus; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!
Ekta Kapoor has changed the scenario of daily soaps. The producer, who is joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, is not only known as the queen of Indian Television, but also as the TRP queen. She is not just ruling the television industry, but also the digital media.
Recently, the producer has been honoured with FLO Icon Award at the 34th Annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). The producer is trending on Twitter, as many of them are seen prasing and congratulating the producer for being awarded.
Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI
Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "Thank you @ficci_india #Flo for the Icon award. Heartiest congratulations to @pinkyreddy22 on taking over as the new president of FICCI FLO." The award was presented by honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.
Ekta To Produce TV Version Of K3G
Meanwhile, there are reports that the producer is all set to bring a television version of Bollywood super hit film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It is also being said that she is in talks with Sony TV for the same!
Another Supernatural Drama Apart From Naagin 3!
It is known to all that the producer is coming up with Naagin 3 on Colors TV. The promo of the show has also been aired on the channel. Now, there are reports that Ekta is planning to launch a supernatural drama on Star Plus! The project will be bi-weekly.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
The producer is all set to bring Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2. The makers are in search of actors. It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the lead role, while Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna Malhotra might play the role of Komolika (that was played by Urvashi Dholakia in Season 1).
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off
Like Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off, the producer is all set to launch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off (Yeh Hai Chahate) as well. It is being said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show (although no official confirmation has been made on the same). The show might be launched post IPL.
Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series
Ekta Kapoor's web series, Haq Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Test Case and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain are already hit. Now the producer is also joining hands with Vikas Gupta (for Punch Beat) and with Barun Sobti and Kay Kay Menon (for The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family).
Kapil Sharma Is Here To Stay! His New Game Show Becomes Number 1 Show; Brings Sony To Top 3 Slot!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.