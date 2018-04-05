 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is Here To Stay! His New Game Show Becomes Number 1 Show; Brings Sony To Top 3 Slot!

Kapil Is Back With A Bang

According to the source, Kapil Sharma is indeed back with a bang, as the show has bagged number one spot with 2.2 ratings. The show has also got Sony TV to the top 3 slot!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Becomes Number 1 Show

A source from Sony TV was quoted by DNA as saying, "Sony Entertainment Television's show Family Time With Kapil Sharma has become the number 1 show with a rating of 2.2."

Sony TV Is At Top 3 Slot!

"Kapil Sharma is back with a bang. All the families got together to make this a success. Sony Entertainment Television is number 2 this week." According to BARC ratings, the channel is at third spot on the TRP chart (361152 impressions).

Is Kapil’s Show Going Off Air?

It has to be recalled that there were reports that the show might go off air soon, as Kapil cancelled many shoots (Monday's shoot was also cancelled) and the makers/channel authorities are upset with Kapil as he is not picking up their calls!

Makers/Channel Concerned About Bank Of Episodes

The makers are indeed upset with Kapil's behaviour as they are concerned with the bank of episodes, but they are not planning to shut down the show. Instead they are thinking of cutting the number of episodes, if they do not receive good ratings.

Kapil Postponed The Press Conference!

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "They wanted Kapil to hold a press conference, but he asked them for time. He told them he will address the media after a couple of episodes are aired."

The Channel To Cut Down The Number Of Episodes!

"Now, there is an internal dispute going on about how many episodes should be aired. The show has been slated for 26 episodes, but the channel is thinking of cutting it to 15-20 if the reactions are not good and ratings are not as expected."

Kapil Going Through A Low Phase

It seems that Kapil is going through a low phase. An insider told the leading daily, "After his fight with Sunil Grover that led to a chain of incidents, with the former quitting the show along with Ali Asgar, Kapil's show suffered, his health went downhill leading to him cancelling shoots."

Family Wants Kapil To Get Married Soon

"Kapil announced his engagement to Ginny Chitrarth last year and now, his family wants him to get married sooner than later. All these things are affecting him. In fact, his old colleagues Sunil, Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who were part of his creative team, have tried to reach out to him in their own way."

Sunil & Preeti

"Sunil tweeted that he hadn't been approached for the new show. If you read between the lines, you will know what he was hinting at. He even wished Kapil on his birthday. Even his ex, Preeti, wished him just before his new show went on air."

The Insider Says

"The channel, till early this year, also tried its best to get all of them together as they were a formidable comedy team and even extended The Drama Company in the hope it will happen."

What’s The Fate of FTWKS?

"But unfortunately, every time something or someone from Kapil's close circle has prevented this from happening. Even Kapil has become inaccessible to the makers and therefore they are unable to decide on the shoot dates, so how will they decide on the number of episodes?"