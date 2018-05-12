 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first place. While the former has managed to get 2.5 ratings, Kundali Bhagya has got 2.8 TRP ratings.

Ishqbaaz & Naamkaran

Star Plus' Naamkaran has dropped down to the 14th spot, while Ishqbaaz has retained its 12th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to retain its fourth place, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down to the seventh spot. YRKKH has got 2.2 ratings, while YHM has got 1.9 TRP ratings.

Bepannaah & Ishq Subhan Allah

Zee TV's show, Ishq Subhan Allah starring Eisha Singh has dropped down to the third spot. The show has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings. Colors show, Bepannaah, which stars Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra in the lead role has bounced back to the 10th spot. The show has managed to get 1.5 TRP ratings.

New Entry & Exit

Zee TV's Kaalire has vanished from the TRP chart. The show has managed to get 0.9 ratings. Star Bharat's show. Star Bharat's Mayavi Maling has entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 18th spot, with 1.3 TRP ratings.

Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

While Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has retained its rating (0.6 TRP ratings), Maha Kaali has seen a small drop in its rating (0.7 ratings). Belan Wali Bahu and Chandrakanta have seen a small drop in its ratings (0.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively).

Zee TV & Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On The TRP Chart

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa has seen a small drop in its ratings (0.4 ratings). Sony TV's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Ek Deewaana Tha have managed to get 0.3 ratings each, while CID has got 0.5 ratings.