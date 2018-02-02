 »   »   » Naamkaran: Fans Are UPSET As Sayantani Ghosh Aka Neela Bids Goodbye To The Show!

Sayantani Bids Goodbye To Naamkaran

The actress writes, "Taking a moment to celebrate life ,celebrate the most special bond of a mother -daughter ..this bond #neela#Avni was threaded by the warmth of love ,purity of heart and depth of soul ..shall always cherish being #neela in #naamkarann..big thank y to all for the love that has been poured on me ..m touched 🙏🏼."

Sayantani Thanks Mahesh Bhatt

Sayantani shared a few pictures snapped with the director of the show, Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, "Thnk u @MaheshNBhatt.words fail me 2 express d gratitude I feel .thnk 4 coming 2day 2 meet me n giv me dat warm hug 🤗..n yes we will hold each other's hand n walk 2gethr again..n jus like in d pic I knw u'll always b der lik a protective umbrella always lovin me n protecting me."

Fans & Sayantani’s Tweets

When a fan (Sru. ) asked, "Will you come back to show if they planned to bring back Neela again? 😭❤️ #Naamkarann, the actress said, "I love d show ,as I hv mentioned in my earlier tweets it's v dear to me ..a I m the last one from the core team ,it's being an v emotional journey ..so this parting is v difficult ..in d future when n if they call me back ,we will see then ..but I will always b der in spirit."

Is There A Possibility Of Neela’s Return?

Ladydon asks, "And is there even the slightest possibility that neela will return?"

Sayantani: That depends on how things go here on ..such decisions are made based on many things ..if the creative need is that then may be ..but standing today I really dunno what will be the future course of action.

Fans Can’t Digest The Twist!

Sru. 🍃: Isn't the twist that Neela is alive? You are staying in the show? Please, we still have hope. We don't want to let you go. Noooo, please 😭💔 @sayantani0609 #Naamkarann.

Sayantani: An actor is to come n do their job ..what happenes in d show is in the hands of d makers n the audience demand.

A Fan Asks…

💫QUEEN 💫: Hello mam first of all I want to say u portray d character of neela is indeed a strong one&it inspires everyone around d fandom of #naamkarann if u wanna to tell something to this young generation wt it would be? @sayantani0609

Sayantani’s Reply To 💫QUEEN 💫

Sayantani Tweeted, "Be kind n considerate towards all ..show empathy not sympathy ..accept others for who they are n always give ..like #neela did for #Avni."

Sayantani’s Experience

ItsResh: Hai ma'am. ..... how s Ur experience in #naamkaran so far????

Sayantani: It's overwhelming .d show has given me a lot .love respect ,my association wth #bhatt Saab ..it's been an enriching exp.#neela is one of the best roles I hv done ..n at this point der is v lil difference btween #neela n me ..have loved my journey.