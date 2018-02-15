 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER! LATEST BUZZ: Avni To Suffer Memory Loss; Child Artist Kabir Shah To Enter!

Vidyut Is Crazy For Avni

In the upcoming episode, Avni enters Vidyut's house in the bridal dress. Vidyut is extremely happy and showers her with a lot of gifts. He shows Avni as to how crazy he is for Avni, while she executes her plan to destroy Vidyut.

Avni Bids Goodbye To Neil & His Family

On the other hand, through a video, Avni bids goodbye to her friend, Ali, her husband Neil and his family. She tells Neil that only he will remain her love for forever. All are shocked to see Avni in revengeful state and they wonder, what Avni is up to now!

Avni Sets Vidyut’s House On Fire!

Meanwhile, at Vidyut's house, just when Vidyut was about to tie mangalsutra, he freaks out on seeing a mangalsutra and sindoor on her forehead. Avni lashes out at him saying she can't marry her or any women! She sets the whole house on fire.

Avni Returns As A Ghost!

As we had revealed earlier, Avni fakes her death to destroy Vidyut. While Neil and Vidyut think Avni is dead, she will be seen executing her second plan. She will be seen haunting Vidyut. On seeing Avni's scarred face, Vidyut gets scared and runs away.

Avni Haunts Vidyut!

Where ever Vidyut goes, he sees Avni's spirit. He runs to Neil to save him. He surrenders himself by confessing that he has killed Avni. He does this to save himself from Avni, as he feels jail is safer place for him.

Avni Kills Vidyut; Gets Jailed!

According to Bollywoodlife report, Avni kills Vidyut in the upcoming days. Post this, Avni will be jailed. And, in an accident in jail, Avni will be declared dead.

Avni To Suffer Memory Loss; Is Neena Gupta Entering The Show?

However, Avni will be alive, but she will suffer from memory loss. Apparently, Neena Gupta will entry the show as Avni's new adoptive parent. But, when the entertainment got in touch with Neena, the actress said that she was not entering the show.

Child Artist Kabir Shah To Enter The Show!

Also, we had reported about the leap that will happen on the show. According to Tellychakkar report, post leap, child artist Kabir Shah, who was seen on Star Plus' Jana Na Dil Se Door, will be entering the show.

Kabir To Play Mogli On Naamkaran

Kabir will be seen playing the role of Mogli on Naamkaran. Kabir's character will be mischievous and naughty. His character will have a very strong role in the show.