 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Nomination List Is Out; Check Out Red Carpet PICS From Nomination Party!

Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Nomination List: Favourite Jodi

The nominees for Favourite Jodi are:

• Karan-Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)

• Zara-Kabir (Ishq Subhan Alla)

• Abhi-Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Sahil-Vedika (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)

• Vihaan-Meera (Kaleerein)

Favourite Kutumb

The nominees for Favourite Kutumb are:

• Kumkum Bhagya

• Kundali Bhagya

• Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

• Ishq Subhan Alla

• Ye Teri Galiyan

(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)

Favourite Popular Character (Male)

The nominees for Favourite Popular Character (Male) are:

• Abhi (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Karan (Kundali Bhagya)

• Sahil (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)

• Shantanu (India's Best Dramebaaz)

• Kabeer (Ishq Subhan Alla)

(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)

Favourite Popular Character (Female)

The nominees for Favourite Popular Character (Female) are:

• Vedika (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)

• Zara (Ishq Subhan Alla)

• Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)

• Puchki (Ye Teri Galiyan)

Favourite Dharavahik

The nominees for Favourite Dharavahik are:

• Fear Files

• Kumkum Bhagya

• Kundali Bhagya

• Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

• Ishq Subhan Alla

(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)

Kumkum Bhagya Family At ZRA 2018 Nomination Party

Sharing a picture snapped with Kumkum Bhagya team, Shabbir wrote, "About last night #zra." - (sic). Sriti too shared a few pictures (of her looks) and wrote, "When my style Santa @ankiitaapatel helps me beyond my Comprehension of style." - (sic)

Shikha Singh

Shikha Singh shared a picture and wrote, "When you photograph people in colour, you photograph their clothes. When you photograph people in black & white, you photograph their souls~Ted Grant#aboutlastnight💋 #oldisgold🌟 #sarilove❤️ #ZRA #letthehungergamesbegin 📷 @vinrana #vinkinazrosedekhotohjano 👗by @tripzarora & @nags_naggo_. Delivered by Dr. Amit Gaude 🤗 💼 by @krunal.bdesai @hitanshidesai ❤️" - (sic)

Eisha Singh With The Ishq Subhan Allah Family

Eisha Singh shared a few pictures snapped with the Ishq Subhan Allah team from the nomination event and wrote, "'This is how a close-knit family looks like' ❤️ #IshqSubhanAllah @zeetv." - (sic)

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Dressed to host the evening for Zee rishtey awards -nominations special. Totally loved the feels ❤️Thank you so much @stylebysugandhasood for putting the look together at such an end moment and @afreen_makeupartist for making me look and feel pretty 😘 Special thanks to my @zeetv family for always showering so much love on me❤️- (sic)

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha shared a few pictures and wrote, "When they ask me- "Who do you think you are?" 🙄😂 #aboutlastnight #zra2018 #zeerishteawards #nominationparty #nomination #memes #memequeen #gown #eveninggown #love #work #overworked." - (sic)

Kanika Mann

Gudaan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress Kanika Mann shared a picture snapped with her co-star Nishant Malkani and wrote, "Gaaaaaaaawddd 🙈 How gorgeous I am looking @nishantsinghm_official. Uffffff 🙈 Wearing - @parulgandhilabel ❤️ #guddan #guddantumsenahopayega #zeerishteyawards2018 #nominationparty #zra2018 @zeetv." - (sic)