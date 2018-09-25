 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Nomination List Is Out; Check Out Red Carpet PICS From Nomination Party!

Related Articles
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Give Zee Rishtey Awards A Miss Because Of Ankita Lokhande?
-
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Sriti-Shabbir, Shraddha-Dheeraj, Karanvir Bohra & Others Bag Awards (PICS)
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2017:Sriti Jha, Ankita Lokhande, DiVek, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Rock The Red Carpet
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 Nomination List: Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti-Shabbir & Others Nominated…
- ZEE Rishtey Awards: Sriti-Shabbir, Krystle-Ahem, Riddhi, Ravi & Others Put Up A Spectacular Show!
- Photos: Zee Rishtey Awards 2013: Jodha Akbar-Qubool Hai Top The Winners List!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Retains Its Top Slot; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is Back On TRP Chart!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Tops The TRP Chart, Thanks To Kaun Banega Crorepati & Indian Idol!
- Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Tanu & Alia Plan To Harm Pragya’s Daughter Kiara!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Climbs Up & Zee TV Drops On TRP Chart; Bepannaah Is Out Of TRP Race!
- Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha Is Secretly Traveling With Rumored Boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor!
- Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Kunal Karan Kapoor On His Birthday!
This time, Zee Rishtey Awards will be held in a unique way! Zee TV will be treating the viewers with a wedding extravaganza special 'Zee Ki Beti Ki Shaadi', in the weeks prior to the main awards ceremony. From roka, Sangeet (which will be hosted by Annu Kapoor) to the main wedding (final episode titled as 'shaadi ki tayyari'), the event will be a grand affair! The viewers will get to watch a real wedding celebration at the event! A couple of promos of the event have been aired on television.
Recently, the nominations were announced with pomp at this special ceremony! The who's who from the Zee Parivaar walked the red carpet. Kumkum Bhayga's Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Ishq Subhan Allah's Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manish Gopalni, Monica Khanna, Shehban Azim and other actors graced the nomination party. Check out the nomination list and the pictures of the actors from the nomination party!
Zee Rishtey Awards 2018 Nomination List: Favourite Jodi
The nominees for Favourite Jodi are:
• Karan-Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)
• Zara-Kabir (Ishq Subhan Alla)
• Abhi-Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)
• Sahil-Vedika (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)
• Vihaan-Meera (Kaleerein)
Favourite Kutumb
The nominees for Favourite Kutumb are:
• Kumkum Bhagya
• Kundali Bhagya
• Aap Ke Aa Jane Se
• Ishq Subhan Alla
• Ye Teri Galiyan
(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)
Favourite Popular Character (Male)
The nominees for Favourite Popular Character (Male) are:
• Abhi (Kumkum Bhagya)
• Karan (Kundali Bhagya)
• Sahil (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)
• Shantanu (India's Best Dramebaaz)
• Kabeer (Ishq Subhan Alla)
(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)
Favourite Popular Character (Female)
The nominees for Favourite Popular Character (Female) are:
• Vedika (Aap Ke Aa Jane Se)
• Zara (Ishq Subhan Alla)
• Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)
• Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)
• Puchki (Ye Teri Galiyan)
Favourite Dharavahik
The nominees for Favourite Dharavahik are:
• Fear Files
• Kumkum Bhagya
• Kundali Bhagya
• Aap Ke Aa Jane Se
• Ishq Subhan Alla
(Image Source: Zee TV Twitter)
Kumkum Bhagya Family At ZRA 2018 Nomination Party
Sharing a picture snapped with Kumkum Bhagya team, Shabbir wrote, "About last night #zra." - (sic). Sriti too shared a few pictures (of her looks) and wrote, "When my style Santa @ankiitaapatel helps me beyond my Comprehension of style." - (sic)
Shikha Singh
Shikha Singh shared a picture and wrote, "When you photograph people in colour, you photograph their clothes. When you photograph people in black & white, you photograph their souls~Ted Grant#aboutlastnight💋 #oldisgold🌟 #sarilove❤️ #ZRA #letthehungergamesbegin 📷 @vinrana #vinkinazrosedekhotohjano 👗by @tripzarora & @nags_naggo_. Delivered by Dr. Amit Gaude 🤗 💼 by @krunal.bdesai @hitanshidesai ❤️" - (sic)
Eisha Singh With The Ishq Subhan Allah Family
Eisha Singh shared a few pictures snapped with the Ishq Subhan Allah team from the nomination event and wrote, "'This is how a close-knit family looks like' ❤️ #IshqSubhanAllah @zeetv." - (sic)
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Dressed to host the evening for Zee rishtey awards -nominations special. Totally loved the feels ❤️Thank you so much @stylebysugandhasood for putting the look together at such an end moment and @afreen_makeupartist for making me look and feel pretty 😘 Special thanks to my @zeetv family for always showering so much love on me❤️- (sic)
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha shared a few pictures and wrote, "When they ask me- "Who do you think you are?" 🙄😂 #aboutlastnight #zra2018 #zeerishteawards #nominationparty #nomination #memes #memequeen #gown #eveninggown #love #work #overworked." - (sic)
Kanika Mann
Gudaan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress Kanika Mann shared a picture snapped with her co-star Nishant Malkani and wrote, "Gaaaaaaaawddd 🙈 How gorgeous I am looking @nishantsinghm_official. Uffffff 🙈 Wearing - @parulgandhilabel ❤️ #guddan #guddantumsenahopayega #zeerishteyawards2018 #nominationparty #zra2018 @zeetv." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Rachne wala hai ek naya itihaas. Aap hi main se chuni gayi Zee TV ki Beti ki Shaadi hai. Zee Rishtey Awards, coming soon! Pyara se gathbandhan hai, aap sabhi ko nimantran hai. #ZRA2018
A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on Sep 23, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT
Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Highlights: Kriti-Roshmi Punished; 2 Celebs & 2 Jodi's Nominated!