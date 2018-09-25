 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12, Day 8 Highlights: Kriti-Roshmi Punished; 2 Celebs & 2 Jodis Nominated!

Somi & Saba Get Into An Argument

# The housemates continue their debate over the previous day's task (pillow task). Urvashi feels Somi cheated and she tells the same to the other housemates. Somi gets irritated with the same, while Saba tries to explain that what Somi did was wrong.

# Saba tells Somi that for the team's win, she cannot portray herself wrong by doing wrong, as Saba too might get into trouble. Somi gets irritated with Saba's lecture. Deepak defends Urvashi.

Kriti, Roshmi & Shivashish’s Fun!

# Roshmi slips into the swimming pool accidentally, while talking to Somi and Shivashish. Kriti pushes Shivashish for fun, and he runs towards her. She requests Shivashish not to push her into the pool, as it won't look good on camera.

# Later, Kriti feels bad for what she did and is seen crying. Karanvir and Shivashish try to console her. Kriti apologises to Shivashish for her prank and while talking she closes her mic!

Deepak’s Makeover

# Jasleen, Dipika and Neha are seen talking about household chores. Jasleen and Saba call Dipika Kakar bossy.

# Anup is seen flirting with Jasleen. He sings for her in the kitchen.

# Deepak gets a new look, courtesy Sreesanth!

Housemates Break The Rules; Kriti & Roshmi Punished!

# Bigg Boss shows the housemates the clips of those who broke the rules of the show - Sreesanth was seen talking in English, Kriti and Roshmi damaged the mic and Romil and Deepak slept during the day.

# Bigg Boss cancels the immunity of being safe for Kriti and Roshmi.

# The contestants get into an argument, as Kriti and Roshmi lose captaincy. They tell them that they are not serious.

Nomination Task; Kriti-Roshmi Declare Deepak-Urvashi Safe

# Bigg Boss announces nomination task amidst the set up of a graveyard. The contestants have to pick up the wax statues of the jodi or singles (whom they want to nominate) and put it in a melting pot stating the reason behind nominating them.



# Romil-Nirmal and Karanvir Bohra are already nominated for eviction, so the other contestants are not allowed to nominate them.

# Although Kriti and Roshmi have lost the immunity of being safe, they have a power of saving one contestant and they choose Deepak and Urvashi.

Who Nominated Whom?

# Anup and Jasleen nominate Dipika and Srishty.

# Srishty nominates Anup-Jasleen and Shivashish-Sourabh.

# Shivashish-Sourabh nominate Srishty and Neha.

# Dipika nominates Kriti-Roshmi and Anup-Jasleen.

# Deepak and Urvashi nominate Dipika and Neha.

# Neha nominates Shivashish-Sourabh and Kriti-Roshmi.

# Saba and Somi nominate Dipika and Sreesanth.

# Sreesanth nominates Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi.

# Romil and Nirmal nominated Neha and Dipika.

# Karanvir nominates Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi.

2 Celebs & 2 Jodi’s Nominated For Eviction

# After the nomination process, the nominated contestant for this week's eviction are - Romil-Nirmal, Kriti-Roshmi, Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar.

Kriti-Roshmi Get Into Argument; Saba-Somi Lash Out At Kriti-Roshmi

# Kriti and Roshmi try to sort out things but get into an argument, as Roshmi gets to know that Kriti discussed nomination with Karanvir, which is against the rule.

# Meanwhile, Saba and Sobi lash out at Kriti and Roshmi, as they didn't fulfill their promise (as Roshmi-Kriti themselves nominated Saba-Somi).

# Dipika, Srishty and Neha talk about how Kriti is dragging Roshmi down with her.

# In the precap, Bigg Boss gives a task to the housemates, where the singles are seen fighting against the jodis!