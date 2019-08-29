Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Declared Dead At Birth, UP Girl Noopur Chauhan Bags Rs 12.5 Lakh

Uttar Pradesh's Noopur Chauhan, who bagged Rs 12.5 lakh in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, shared her ordeal with host Amitabh Bachchan on how she was declared dead when she was born. She added that she was thrown in a dustbin by the doctors of a Kanpur hospital. Her family managed to revive her, but the right side of her body remains paralysed.

Noopur's disability didn't deter her from making her way to the hot seat. She answered 12 questions and won the prize money of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Noopur lives in Bighapur in Unnao district. She was born to farmer Ramkumar Singh and his wife Kalpana Singh. The proud mother was all praise for her daughter. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the B.Ed entrance test in the first attempt. Today, she teaches children in a play group and also gives free education to Class 10 students."

Kalpana added that whenever the game show was telecast on television, Noopur would answer the questions correctly, even before the contestants. When Season 11 started, they asked her to apply. They are extremely happy that she got selected and ended up winning Rs 12.5 lakh.

On winning the prize, Noopur told IE, "More than the prize money, I am happy that I could win the respect of people. Since I take classes, there were many parents who felt I was not fit to teach their kids. But after the show, most of them are eager that they get their kids admitted to my class."

(With IANS Inputs)

