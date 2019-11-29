TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss Returns To The Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Jumps To Second Spot

Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni

Bigg Boss 13 and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed jumps. The shows have occupied the top two slots with 33.3 and 32.5 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the third spot followed by its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fourth spot. The shows have managed to grab 31.0 and 29.2 points, respectively.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Bepanah Pyarr

While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has grabbed the fifth spot with 28.7 points, Bepanah Pyarr has managed to occupy the sixth place with 27.0 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the seventh spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 25.8 and 23.3 points, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Kaun Banega Crorepati

While The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the ninth spot with 26.6 points, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has dropped to the 10th spot and has managed to get 22.4 points.