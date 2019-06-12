Sara Khan Says Hina Khan Is Insecure, Overconfident & Needs To Grow Up!

Sara Khan On Hina Khan’s Game In Bigg Boss

When the interviewer said, Hina Khan ne apni image ki maut kar di hai, what Sara has to say about this. Sara said, "Kisi ki bi image ki maut nahi hoti hai, ya kisi ki image banai nahi jati. The person has his/her own character. How much ever they try to pretend, their reality comes to fore at some or the other time. You cannot change your character or nature."

‘Hina Is A Friend’

She further said, "Hina is a friend, not so close, as we don't meet each other much. But sometimes we talk over the phone. That's how I know her. When she came new to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we were doing Bidaai, since it was same production house and also since his (Rajan Shahi) shows were very dear to him, we used to meet. But now (in Bigg Boss), I am knowing her, what she really is!"

Sara Lashes Out At Hina!

"Game hota hai, game hota hai...., par game mein insaan bi isnaiyat ke naate hota hai, aur khelta bi usi hisaab se hai, jis tarah ka woh insaan hota hai. The way she is talking about our senior actors, who had already made their name and who inspired us to become actors, it shows what you are!"

‘Working Eight Years In The Industry Is Not A Big Deal’

"Working eight years in the industry is not a big deal. To reach such position, you need to become a good human being. You cannot disrespect someone and that too on such a big platform."

‘I Would Have Given Back To Everyone Right There’

When asked as to what she would have done, if she was in that season, she said, "Earlier, I was different. I was young at that time, but now, I am mature. With me, if something like this would have happened, I would have given everybody back right there. I am a honest person. I know how to deal with my situations."

Hina Is Extremely Insecure & Over Confident

When asked whether she thinks Hina is getting insecure, she said, "Right from the beginning, I have seen her and I feel that she has become extremely insecure of what, I don't understand. So much of overconfidence that you are going to finale!"

Sara Says…

"Confidence is a good thing, but not over confidence. You never know anything can happen. It is possible that you might reach finale, or even win the show, but gaand karke, apni puri waat lagake maat jeeto na yaar! Thoda kuch rako ki aap bahar aake nazare mila sako logon se."

‘Hina Needs To Grow Up’

When asked what she has to say for Hina, she said, "I will just say, Hina you need to grow up. Since you are working since a long time, you must know what to and what not to talk about others. Aap apni senior ki respect nahi kar sakti, tho I'm really sorry, this is really bad. Specially, you belong to serial and you started your career from serial. They are your legends."