    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Dhawan Supports Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz; Says They Are Well-behaved

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 is the most-talked about reality show. The viewers are loving the show. Not just fans, even the celebrities are following Bigg Boss and are seen expressing their views on social media. Recently, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan had supported Asim Riaz. Now, yet another Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan has come out in support of not just Asim, but also Sidharth Shukla.

      It has to be recalled that Varun has worked with both Asim and Sidharth in films, Main Tera Hero and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, respectively. When Varun, who was seen at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019, was asked whether Sidharth would create nuisance on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the actor said, "Nothing of the sort happened on the sets."

      Varun Dhawan Supports Bigg Boss 13s Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz; Says They Are Well-behaved

      The Bollywood actor further said that both Sid and Asim are warm-hearted and well-behaved actors. He also wished good luck to both actors.

      Varun was quoted as saying "I think that show is very different and what happens inside the house is also different. It's a reality show and it's better that we should take it as a reality show only. I know both Sidharth and Asim personally. I've worked with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and I've done Main Tera Hero with Asim. They both were extremely warm-hearted and well-behaved outside. I wish both of them best of luck for the show."

      When asked who is his favourite contestant on the show, Varun said, "Salman Khan."

      Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Are Paras Chhabra And Akanksha Puri Married?

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue