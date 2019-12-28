Varun Dhawan Supports Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz; Says They Are Well-behaved

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-talked about reality show. The viewers are loving the show. Not just fans, even the celebrities are following Bigg Boss and are seen expressing their views on social media. Recently, Bollywood actress Zareen Khan had supported Asim Riaz. Now, yet another Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan has come out in support of not just Asim, but also Sidharth Shukla.

It has to be recalled that Varun has worked with both Asim and Sidharth in films, Main Tera Hero and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, respectively. When Varun, who was seen at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019, was asked whether Sidharth would create nuisance on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the actor said, "Nothing of the sort happened on the sets."

The Bollywood actor further said that both Sid and Asim are warm-hearted and well-behaved actors. He also wished good luck to both actors.

Varun was quoted as saying "I think that show is very different and what happens inside the house is also different. It's a reality show and it's better that we should take it as a reality show only. I know both Sidharth and Asim personally. I've worked with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and I've done Main Tera Hero with Asim. They both were extremely warm-hearted and well-behaved outside. I wish both of them best of luck for the show."

When asked who is his favourite contestant on the show, Varun said, "Salman Khan."

Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

