Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap New Girl To Enter Kartik's Life; Pankhuri To Join The Cast!

Naira To Suffer Memory Loss!

According to the latest spoiler, apparently, Naira survives the accident but suffer memory loss. She will be living somewhere else with a new identity! Also, Kartik seems to have moved on in his life!

Pankhuri Awasthy Is The New Girl In Kartik’s Life!

Yes, a new girl will enter Kartik's life and it is Pankhuri Awasthy's character! Regarding her being back on television, the actress told TOI, "It is good to be back on television, and that too, on a show that has been running for a decade now."

Pankhuri’s Role On YRKKH

About her character, Pankhuri revealed, "I am playing a sweet, soft-spoken girl, who enters Kartik's family. It will be followed by a lot of twists and turns."

Pankhuri Is Aware Of KaIra’s Popularity

When asked whether she knows about Kartik and Naira's popularity, she told Pinkvilla, "Yes... they've got a huge following, so I'm sure the fans wouldn't want that (Kaira separation even if temporary). I just hope that this character can make a place for itself too."

Does She Discuss Work With Gautam?

When asked whether she discusses work with her husband-actor Gautam Rode, she told TOI, "I discuss everything with Gautam. In fact, he has earlier worked with the same production house, and he felt that this show would work out for me. He is a very decisive person and I always depend on him for advice."