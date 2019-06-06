English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap New Girl To Enter Kartik's Life; Pankhuri To Join The Cast!

    By
    |

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news since a long time. The show has massively dropped on the TRP chart and the makers are trying their best to bring it to the top slot. As per the current track, Naira is busy with her work and trying to balance her work and personal lives. Unfortunately, she will not be able to because of Mihir's (her business partner) girlfriend Mitali. She gets successful in creating doubt about Naira-Mihir's relationship in Kartik's mind. As the promo suggests, Naira will meet with an accident. The show will be taking a leap, post which Kartik and Naira will be seen living separately. Wondering what's next read on to know more!

    Naira To Suffer Memory Loss!

    According to the latest spoiler, apparently, Naira survives the accident but suffer memory loss. She will be living somewhere else with a new identity! Also, Kartik seems to have moved on in his life!

    Pankhuri Awasthy Is The New Girl In Kartik’s Life!

    Yes, a new girl will enter Kartik's life and it is Pankhuri Awasthy's character! Regarding her being back on television, the actress told TOI, "It is good to be back on television, and that too, on a show that has been running for a decade now."

    Pankhuri’s Role On YRKKH

    About her character, Pankhuri revealed, "I am playing a sweet, soft-spoken girl, who enters Kartik's family. It will be followed by a lot of twists and turns."

    Pankhuri Is Aware Of KaIra’s Popularity

    When asked whether she knows about Kartik and Naira's popularity, she told Pinkvilla, "Yes... they've got a huge following, so I'm sure the fans wouldn't want that (Kaira separation even if temporary). I just hope that this character can make a place for itself too."

    Does She Discuss Work With Gautam?

    When asked whether she discusses work with her husband-actor Gautam Rode, she told TOI, "I discuss everything with Gautam. In fact, he has earlier worked with the same production house, and he felt that this show would work out for me. He is a very decisive person and I always depend on him for advice."

    Most Read: Dipika Kakar-Karan Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Is Based On THIS Bollywood Couple's Love Story!

    More YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue