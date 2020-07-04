    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      20 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor Reminiscences Pitching The Show To Star Plus

      By
      |

      Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is credited for having changed the face of Indian television at the turn of the century. As the iconic show completes 20 years since it first began airing on Star Plus, the small screen Czarina took her Instagram account to share a throwback video and recall her memories of pitching the soap opera for the primetime to the broadcaster.

      Ekta wrote, “20 years today to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...! I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer Sir and Tarun pitching 'Kyunki...’ to them. Telling them 'saas-bahu’ drama could work...and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum & said 'I’m calling to negotiate’... my mum said 'No no, we can’t do it in under a lac...’ and he responded saying 'Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40lac for it...pls spend on this show!’ 😀” (sic)

      Ekta Kapoor

      She went on to add, “Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the 1st time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it. Immense gratitude to Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, Monisha, and StarPlus! 🙏🏻❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus.” Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      20 years today to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...! I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer Sir and Tarun pitching ‘Kyunki...’ to them. Telling them ‘saas-bahu’ drama could work...and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum & said ‘I’m calling to negotiate’... my mum said ‘No no, we can’t do it in under a lac...’ and he responded saying ‘Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40lac for it...pls spend on this show!’ 😀 Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the 1st time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it. Immense gratitude to Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, Monisha, and StarPlus! 🙏🏻❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus

      A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on

      Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi began its journey on July 3, 2000 with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. The super hit show ran for a total of 1,833 episodes and with its finale being aired on November 6, 2008.

      ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Apologises To Indian Army Over XXX-2 Controversy: Would've Cut The Scene If I'd Seen

      ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 To Komolika's Character From KZK2; Hina Khan Laughs Hard At The Analogy

      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 2:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X