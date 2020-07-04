20 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ekta Kapoor Reminiscences Pitching The Show To Star Plus

Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is credited for having changed the face of Indian television at the turn of the century. As the iconic show completes 20 years since it first began airing on Star Plus, the small screen Czarina took her Instagram account to share a throwback video and recall her memories of pitching the soap opera for the primetime to the broadcaster.

Ekta wrote, “20 years today to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...! I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer Sir and Tarun pitching 'Kyunki...’ to them. Telling them 'saas-bahu’ drama could work...and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum & said 'I’m calling to negotiate’... my mum said 'No no, we can’t do it in under a lac...’ and he responded saying 'Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40lac for it...pls spend on this show!’ 😀” (sic)

She went on to add, “Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the 1st time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it. Immense gratitude to Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, Monisha, and StarPlus! 🙏🏻❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus.” Check out the post below:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi began its journey on July 3, 2000 with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. The super hit show ran for a total of 1,833 episodes and with its finale being aired on November 6, 2008.

