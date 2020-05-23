Actor-Comedian Mohit Baghel Passes Away; CNWK Director Raaj & Naagin 4’s Paree Pandey Express Grief

Mohit Baghel, who started his career in showbiz with the comedy show, Chote Miyan and later appeared in several TV shows and films, passed away due to cancer. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Mohit was in his hometown Mathura and passed away this morning as his health deteriorated and none of the hospitals admitted him because of the COVID scare."

Naagin 4 actress, Paree Pandey, who was a good friend of Mohit, was sobbing and told the portal, "We were very good friends. I'm numb. Can't talk much. He was treated apparently and was fine, but then the unfortunate happened."

The writer and director of Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights With Kapil, Raaj Shaandilyaa tweeted, "मोहित मेरे भाई इतनी जल्दी क्या थी जाने की? मैंने तुझसे कहा था देख तेरे लिए सारी इंडस्ट्री रुक गयी है जल्दी से ठीक होके आजा उसके बाद ही सब काम शुरू करेंगे, तू बहुत अच्छी एक्टिंग करता है,इसलिए अगली फिल्म के सेट पे तेरा इंतज़ार करूँगा...और तुझे आना ही पड़ेगा ॐ साई राम #cancer RIP. (Mohit, my brother what was the hurry to go? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, you get well and then we'd start shooting. You act very well, and that's why I will wait for you on the sets of our next film, and you would have to come.)"

Mohit loved acting and started out as a child artist. His talent was noticed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who then roped him in for his film, Ready. The actor-comedian has also acted in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's film, Jabariya Jodi.

Our deepest condolences to Mohit's family. May God give his family all the strength to bear the loss.

Also Read: Shocking! Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide!