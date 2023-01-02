Comedian Saloni Daini AKA Gangubai's Bikini PICS Are Going Viral, Her Transformation Will Surprise You

Saloni Daini’s New Year 2023 Celebration In Goa

Child artist Saloni Daini, who is now all grown up, recently went to Goa with her friends to welcome 2023. Taking to social media, she posted some pictures in which she's flaunting her fit body.

Saloni Daini’s Bikini Pictures

Sharing the photos with fans, she wrote, "2023 (heart emoji)." In the snaps, she's seen posing in a purple bikini on a Goa Beach. This is her first post of 2023. Isn't she looking stunning?

Saloni Daini’s Bikini Pictures Are Going Viral

Currently, Saloni's bikini pictures are grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media. Her fans miss seeing her on the small screen. Well, we just hope that still makes her acting or comedy comeback very soon.

Saloni Also Tried Kayaking In Goa

With her close friends, Saloni is having a great time in Goa. She also posted an Instagram reel in which the whole group of friends is seen enjoying Kayaking. In the caption, she wrote, "Why can't we stay here forever (waves emoji) #goadiaries #beach"

Saloni Daini’s Weight-Loss Journey

Fans still remember Saloni as the cute and chubby Gangubai. However, back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, she underwent a drastic transformation and lost around 22 kgs of weight. Talking about it in an interview, she stated, "Talking about it, she stated, "I was 80kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. Lockdown has made me lose weight." Well, she's indeed an inspiration for so many people.