Aditya Narayan Rubbishes Bankruptcy Reports; Says His In-Laws Got Worried, Started Panic Calling Him

Aditya Narayan Rubbishes Bankruptcy Reports

The Indian Idol host revealed that he was shocked as many people called him after the report. He said that he was also touched as a lot of friends from the industry offered help. He also added that the reports got his sasural wale (in-laws) worried and they started panic calling him!

‘I Am Not Bankrupt’

Aditya was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me. It's unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here."

The Singer Is Busy With Indian Idol Shooting

He will soon be seen hosting Sony TV's popular signing reality show Indian Idol 12. Apart from shooting for the show, he said that the wedding preparations are also keeping him busy.

About the shooting, he said that it feels weird as no audiences will be around this time. He also said that with everyone in PPE suits, it feels like they are in a different world. He further added that with whatever time he gets, they are trying their best to get the wedding preparation done.

Aditya On Wedding Preparations

He said, "We want to maintain all the guidelines, so, for now, it's just 50 people. That has left all of us scratching our head harder (laughs). Shweta and I have known each other for more than a decade now, and we plan to have a simple wedding in a temple. We will await the new protocols by the end of the month to finalise on other things. It's so funny that after the latest news reports, even my sasural wale (in-laws) got worried and started panic calling me."