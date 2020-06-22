After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Sreesanth Opens Up About His Battle With Depression

Many celebrities in the recent past have opened up about their personal struggles with mental health issues in order to spread awareness and remove the stigma attached to it. And now, after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, former cricketer and Bigg Boss 12 contestant, S Sreesanth spoke about his own struggles with depression and providing support to others who may be going through the same things.

For the unversed, Sreesanth had faced a huge controversy in 2013 after he was accused of being involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. However, he was later acquitted of all charges by a special court in 2018 and his BCCI life ban is also set to end soon in September this year. In an interview with Deccan Herald, the cricketer turned actor opened up about the difficult chapter of his life and how it greatly affected his mental wellbeing.

Sreesanth revealed, “You know I was scared of the dark at one point. I couldn’t step out of the house and I didn’t let anyone step out of the house because I feared that I/ they would get kidnapped. I was in a deep depression at the time.”

He went on to add, “It is something I battled with incessantly in 2013. It was there everywhere I turned, the easy way out, but my family kept me sane. I had to stick around for my family. I knew they needed me. I was on that edge but I walked back because I knew how much it would hurt those who believe in me and love me.”

