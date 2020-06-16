Deepika Padukone Is Heartened To See Danish Sait Share His Experience With Mental Illness

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many public personalities are being vocal about their battles with depression and mental illness, and are providing support to others who may be going through the same things. Deepika Padukone finds this new social media movement heartening.

Comedian and actor Danish Sait recently took to his Twitter handle to share his struggles with depression. Deepika replied to his series of tweets by writing that she is heartened to see him come out and share his experience with mental illness.

Danish tweeted, "My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don't sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn't look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope."

To this, Deepika replied, "It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness."

In another tweet, she added, "However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused."

In light of Sushant's death by suicide, Deepika had written that one is not alone in their battles. As a person who has a lived experience with mental illness, she wrote that she cannot stress enough on the importance of reaching out. "There is hope," she added.

