    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone Is Heartened To See Danish Sait Share His Experience With Mental Illness

      By
      |

      After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many public personalities are being vocal about their battles with depression and mental illness, and are providing support to others who may be going through the same things. Deepika Padukone finds this new social media movement heartening.

      Comedian and actor Danish Sait recently took to his Twitter handle to share his struggles with depression. Deepika replied to his series of tweets by writing that she is heartened to see him come out and share his experience with mental illness.

      Deepika Is Heartened To See Danish Talk About Mental Health

      Danish tweeted, "My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don't sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn't look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope."

      To this, Deepika replied, "It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness."

      ALSO READ: After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Battling Depression

      In another tweet, she added, "However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused."

      In light of Sushant's death by suicide, Deepika had written that one is not alone in their battles. As a person who has a lived experience with mental illness, she wrote that she cannot stress enough on the importance of reaching out. "There is hope," she added.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath Co-Star Sara Ali Khan, And Others Condole His Death

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X