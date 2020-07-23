    For Quick Alerts
      Ankita Lokhande Lights A Candle In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput As Fans Trend #Candle4SSR

      By
      |

      Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans lit a candle for Sushant at 8 pm on Wednesday (July 22, 2020), seeking justice for the late actor and peacefully requesting authorities to initiate a CBI probe. Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande too lit a candle in memory of him and penned a heartwarming note.

      Ankita Lights A Candle In Memory Of Sushant; Fans Thank Her For Support

      Ankita Lights A Candle In Memory Of Sushant; Fans Thank Her For Support

      Ankita shared a picture of the lit candle in front of idols of Jesus and Lord Ganesha, and captioned it as, "HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are😊."

      Fans appreciated Ankita for supporting them and called it true love and friendship! Take a look a few tweets!

      Sush_Preet

      Sush_Preet

      "U r defining what true love and friendship is! I know it's not easy for u! But u r paying ur tribute to Sush in ur little way! Thank u Ankita for being with us. Stay strong!"

      @Gurveer52262788

      @Gurveer52262788

      "Thank u so much @anky1912 Ankita Mam supporting us in this battle.I have tears in my eyes,when i saw your tweet. you always keep SSR in your prayers.It shows true love and shows u love him ad respect him a lot.We love u and SSR #Candle4SSR."

      @SalinaSinghRaj1

      @SalinaSinghRaj1

      "I was wondering whether you will join us and part of me knew you would light a candle for SSR...Wouldn't say I'm surprised the least bit...You're awesome Ankita..."

      Several Celebs & Politicians Joined The Movement

      Several Celebs & Politicians Joined The Movement

      Several famous personalities Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and Subramanian Swamy too joined the movement, which was initiated by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

      (Images Source: Twitter)

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
