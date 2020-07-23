Ankita Lokhande Lights A Candle In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput As Fans Trend #Candle4SSR
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans lit a candle for Sushant at 8 pm on Wednesday (July 22, 2020), seeking justice for the late actor and peacefully requesting authorities to initiate a CBI probe. Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande too lit a candle in memory of him and penned a heartwarming note.
Ankita Lights A Candle In Memory Of Sushant; Fans Thank Her For Support
Ankita shared a picture of the lit candle in front of idols of Jesus and Lord Ganesha, and captioned it as, "HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are😊."
Fans appreciated Ankita for supporting them and called it true love and friendship! Take a look a few tweets!
Sush_Preet
"U r defining what true love and friendship is! I know it's not easy for u! But u r paying ur tribute to Sush in ur little way! Thank u Ankita for being with us. Stay strong!"
@Gurveer52262788
"Thank u so much @anky1912 Ankita Mam supporting us in this battle.I have tears in my eyes,when i saw your tweet. you always keep SSR in your prayers.It shows true love and shows u love him ad respect him a lot.We love u and SSR #Candle4SSR."
@SalinaSinghRaj1
"I was wondering whether you will join us and part of me knew you would light a candle for SSR...Wouldn't say I'm surprised the least bit...You're awesome Ankita..."
Several Celebs & Politicians Joined The Movement
Several famous personalities Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and Subramanian Swamy too joined the movement, which was initiated by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.
#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020
(Images Source: Twitter)
Also Read: Ankita Lokhande & Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Pavitra Rishta 2 As A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput!
Also Read: Kushal Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: It's Very Sad & Disheartening; There's A Void