Arhaan Khan Is Consulting a psychiatrist; Is The actor Depressed?

Arhaan Khan has been hitting the headlines ever since his Bigg Boss stint. The Badho Bahu actor got into major controversy after he was exposed by none other than the host of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan. The superstar revealed to Rashami Desai, who was dating Arhaan, that he was married and had a kid. Rashami was shocked but she later got to know many things about him and called off her relationship with the actor. Later, many things were exposed against Arhaan on social media and netizens slammed him. The actor had even said in a statement that it is a curated plan to malign him. Recently, there were also reports that his friends Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have cut ties with him, but Arhaan rubbished the rumour. Now, there are reports that Arhaan is consulting a psychiatrist.

According to a Spotboye report, a media person met Arhaan recently and the interaction between them seemed rather off. The media person could immediately guess that Arhaan was not himself and looked rather suppressed in his mannerisms. Apparently, it was then, when Arhaan admitted seeing a psychiatrist.

His PR was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes its true Arhaan has been under medication but that's, not a recent development this has been on since the last 2.5 months now...the reasons we choose not to ponder upon. We wish he is allowed this time to recover. Accepting that you need help is the first step to making yourself better."

Arhaan's PR further said, "Arhaan has shifted to his hometown to his parents in Jaipur right now and will be there for a few days more before he gets back to the city all ready to embrace work and positivity. Till then let's allow him this space and time that he much needs."

