Ashi Singh Replaces Avneet Kaur As Yasmine In Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga

Recently, the television actors resumed work. While few actors, although were hesitant because of Coronavirus scare, got back to work, some of them decided to quit. As per latest report, Avneet Kaur, who played the role of Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, decided to quit because of Coronavirus crisis. The actress has been replaced by Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh.

Regarding her exit, Avneet told TOI, "I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment. My parents and I decided that it's better for me to quit. I am sad, but health comes first."

On the other hand, Ashi is quite excited to play Yasmine. The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "As an artiste, I strive to play different roles, and Yasmine is unlike Naina. I had never imagined that I would be part of a fantasy show. So, when 'Aladdin' was offered to me, I didn't think of anything else. Also, I will be performing action for the first time on screen. I will work hard to play the part convincingly and the challenge involved in it is another reason that prompted me to take it up."

The Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress said that she never wanted to replace anyone as it is difficult to surpass the benchmark set by the original actor. She added that three-month break has worked in her favour, as now, the audiences will have to reconnect with all the shows (because of long break), which will be easier for them to accept new face.

