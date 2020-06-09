Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital As He Had No Money; Says That He Is Feeling Extremely Weak

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy was admitted to the hospital for dialysis on May 14, 2020. Revealing the same on social media, the actor had requested for financial help from his friends and fans for his treatment. It was also said that he tried to reach Salman Khan and his foundation for help. A few weeks ago, the actor had said that he cannot continue staying in the hospital and wants to get discharged as he has no money. As per the latest report, the actor has been discharged due to money shortage.

About his condition, Ashiesh told Spotboye, "I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down."

When asked as to when he was discharged, he said, "I had to take a discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakh and somehow, I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge 2k for three hours dialysis."

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor revealed that he has not received any help and is not sure if his message reached Salman Khan. Ashiesh said that he just wants to get fine and return to work.

We hope that Ashiesh Roy gets the required help! We wish him a speedy recovery.

