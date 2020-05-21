Ashiesh Roy Wants To Get Discharged; Says 'Can’t Continue Staying Even If I Were To Die Tomorrow'

Ashiesh Is Facing Money Crunch

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for COVID-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses. I spent around 90,000 on a single round of dialysis."

Ashiesh Further Added…

"I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don't have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can't afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can't continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow."

The Actor Needs Time & Money To Recover

He added that his condition is such that he has to go for dialysis every two weeks. He needs time and money to recover. He hopes to get back to work as soon as possible, and added that he doesn't mind playing any character, but he just needs to keep going.

He Had Planned To Relocate To Kolkata

Ashiesh said that he had planned to relocate to Kolkata, where his sister lives, as he doesn't have any emotional support here. He feels that he should have got married but didn't when the time was right.

Ashiesh’s Friend Sooraj Says…

Apparently, his Rishta Sajhedaari Ka co-star, Sooraj Thapar is in constant touch with the actor and has been requesting people to help him monetarily. He has also approached a few NGOs for help. The actor revealed that his sister, who is married and settled in Kolkata, has managed to send some money. He also added that Asheish has been waiting to sell off his 2BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but due to the current scenario, it is not easy and will take time.