Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa Makes A Grand Entry In Her Trademark Bridal Avatar, WATCH NOW!

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been piquing the interest of the audience with one blockbuster promo after another. And now, with just a few days for the premiere of the popular reality show, the makers have shared a sneak peek showing the grand entry of the controversial god-woman Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa in the Bigg Boss house.

In the promo, we do not get to see Radhe Maa’s face, but her trademark attire and voice with devotional music in the background are a clear giveaway. We can hear her voice-over saying, "Is shanivaar se Bigg Boss ke ghar mein barsegi kiski kripa." (sic)

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Radhe Maa, who is always seen wielding her Trishul is unwilling to leave it behind and enter the glasshouse.

A source close to the development told SpotBoyE, "Radhe Maa is not ready to keep her Trishul out and go inside for the stay. Whereas the production house (Endemol) is making constant effort to convince her. As per Sukhvinder, her Trishul has all divine powers and if she leaves that and enters the house, she will have to keep her powers also out. But as per the rules and keeping contestants' safety in mind, the channel is not allowing anyone to carry any dangerous instrument inside. Well, the discussion is on among both the parties and no conclusion has come yet."

For the unversed, host Salman Khan has already introduced the first contestant of the show singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu's son. In the meantime, a number of big names like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya are also said to enter the house this year. Bigg Boss 14 will hit the television screens on October 3, 2020, at 9 pm on Colors TV.

