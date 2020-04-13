Ekta Kapoor Reminisces Childhood With Hum Paanch, Shares Hilarious Sweety & Kajal Bhai Video Call

Ekta Kapoor is over the moon these days thanks to the return of her maiden production Hum Paanch on television. The renowned producer recently shared a hilarious conversation between Hum Paanch sisters Sweety and Kajal Bhai. She accompanied the video call clip with an endearing caption. Ekta also told her fans and followers on social media that the show reminds her of her childhood as she was only 17-years-old at the time.

She wrote, "I just had to share this🤣 When ppl say bachpan ki yaad wala show I feel d same! Mera bhi bachcan tha! I’m not old’ I made d Show when I was 17 ! Pls WATCH credit: @zeetv... Ek se ek character jinka hoga ek baar phir introduction. Tune in to 'Hum Paanch', everyday at 12 pm only on #ZeeTv" (sic).

On the other hand, Sweety and Kajal’s laugh out loud banter in the video call will remind you all the sheer fabulousness of the show, its cast, and their fantastic chemistry. Check it out below:

For the unversed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown in India, many iconic sitcoms such as Office Office, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Shrimaan Shrimati are being rerun by the entertainment networks in an effort to ward off some pandemic blues of its 'captive’ audience.

Hum Paanch was one of the very first all-female lead shows and it also marked the debut of now filmmaker Ekta Kapoor as a producer on the small screen. Cast members Rakhi Vijan and Ashok Saraf have already expressed their happiness over the show’s return on TV.

