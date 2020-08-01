Hardik Pandya Shares First Picture Of Natasa Stankovic And His Baby; Calls Him Blessing From God!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 30, 2020. Pandya had announced the same on social media. Now, the cricketer has revealed the face of his newborn boy by posting the first picture on his social media account. He called his son a blessing from God.

The Indian all-rounder wrote, "The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__" The post instantly went viral with fans coming in numbers to congratulate the cricketer. Apparently, within an hour, the post had over 600,000 likes. Several celebrities like Badshah, Jassie Gill, Sunil Grover, Sophie Choudry, Karishma Tanna, Karan Tacker, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Shetty and others also congratulated the couple.

Karan Tacker commented, "Hit it out of the park!" Sophie Choudry wrote, "He is ❤️ congrats again @natasastankovic__ & PAPAndya 😬" While Sunil Grover wrote, "Congratulations!! ♥️love," Chris Gayle commented, "🙏🏿 Blessings." Badshah wrote, "Junior OP💯 CONGRATS PAAJI ❤️❤️."

For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa, who had been dating for quite some time, made their relationship public on December 31. Hardik proposed Natasa on a yacht during their holiday in Dubai in the company of a few of their friends and announced his engagement on New Year's Eve.

The couple surprised everyone by getting married in May this year and also broke the news of Natasa's pregnancy in the same month.

