Hiten Tejwani Reveals The Reason Behind His Successful Marriage With Gauri Pradhan

Secret Behind Successful Marriage

Recently, in an interview with Times Now Digital, Hiten Tejwani revealed the reason behind his successful marriage with Gauri Pradhan. The actor told the entertainment portal, "I would say that we are lucky that as we are from the same industry, so she understands my work. I understand her work and I know what goes on while working in the industry. You work for odd hours, outdoors, go on shoots. This all is a part of our work. There has to be understanding. I believe that there has to be faith and respect in a relationship. Of course, understanding should be there."

Hiten Tejwani Speaks About His Understanding With His Wife

The Gupta Brothers actor feels blessed to have an understanding wife. He even said that there are examples where the couples are not from the same industry, but are still enjoying their lives together rockingly. He said, "I understand when she does not want to work. She does not like to do the same kind of roles when you do different jobs."

Revisiting Hiten & Gauri’s Love Story

While recalling the moment of their first meet, Hiten Tejwani said that they had met each other in Hyderabad during an ad shoot. "We came back, after doing the ad. Then came Kutumb, where we were cast. We did the show and got to know each other. Post that, love happened, we were together and love happened, and we got married," the actor added.

About Their Kids

On November 11, 2009, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan became parents to twins, son Nevaan and daughter Katya. For the unversed, Hiten had been married once before, but got divorced in 2001.