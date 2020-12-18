Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant? The Indian Idol Judge's Latest Picture Suggests So!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans by announcing their wedding. The duo got married on October 24, 2020. The newly-weds gave everyone some major couple goals with their romantic honeymoon. Now the couple have yet again surprised their fans with their lastest post, which has sparked pregnancy rumours.

The Indian Idol judge shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and captioned it as, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar♥️🤗😇," and singer and husband Rohanpreet commented, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu 🙈🥰❤️😇." Rohanpreet also shared the same picture and captioned it as, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar@nehakakkar 👸🏻♥️🤗😇."

While some fans congratulated the couple, many of them were surprised with the post and asked the couple if they are set to become parents. Take a look at a few comments!

_verma_1311_: Pregnant hogyi 😨 itni jldi ...

_neeldeep.k: How does she have a baby bump that fast????? 🙄🙄

officialnishants: Baby ka Diyan rakho 😍🙏

priya._subhadra_: Congratulations diiiii........😘😘😘😘😘😘

mostlyinclouds: 😍 is she prego??

ajun_kumar_14: She's pregnant 😮

kaursarab03: Are you pregnant 😅

Meanwhile, a few celebrities too congratulated the couple. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar too commented on Neha's post. Take a look at a few celebrities' comments!

Tony Kakkar: Main mama ban jaaunga ♥️🕺🏻😄

Kanika Mann: Congratulations 🤗🤗 you both.

Jay Bhanushali: Congratulations neha and rohan.

Elli Avrram: ❤️😍 congratulations!!!

Meanwhile, Neha had revealed that lockdown a played crucial role in her love story and wedding with the singer. Post wedding, the couple graced The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Neha revealed that Rohanpreet wasn't ready to get married at the age of 25. She continued that one fine day, Rohanpreet told her, "I can't live without you, let's get married." Neha had then thought that the singer was drunk and he might forget it all the next day. However, when Neha had been to Chandigarh for another shoot, Rohanpreet came to her hotel and reminded her of what he had said. To this, Neha had asked him to meet her mom. Well, the rest is history!

