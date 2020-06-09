Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Is Not Up For Resuming Shoot Right Now; Here's Why!

Erica Fernandes Is Not Up For Resuming Shoot Right Now!

Erica was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "It's not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or no. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons."

Easing The Lockdown & Monsoon Are The Reasons

She listed the reasons and said that firstly, they are just beginning to get out of the lockdown and there are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, she feels that since we are entering the monsoon season and many generally fall ill due to the weather change.

Erica Says…

Erica feels that the symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria (which are common during the monsoons) are very similar to the virus, which will create chaos and panic. Well, we agree with her in this case!

High Risk Of Shooting In Clusters & That Too Without Masks!

The third reason for her worry is, the actors have to shoot without masks, which is a high risk. Also, she said that there are many being shot in the same vicinity at the same time accounting for a huge number of people working together.