KBC 12: Contestant’s Mother Used To Get Angry That Her Son Wasn’t Getting To Participate

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 kick-started amid the COVID-19 pandemic last week, and is giving its audience a welcome distraction from the woes of these challenging times. Popular host Amitabh Bachchan is back on our television sets with his warmth and classic dialogues.

As a host, Big B has a unique way of making contestants comfortable enough to open up about their interesting personal stories.

The latest episode which was aired on October 5, 2020, featured contestant Pradeep Kumar Sood, a Senior Divisonal Manager from Amritsar, Punjab. When Pradeep shared how he fulfilled his mother's dream of him being on KBC, Amitabh got emotional.

The video detailing of Pradeep's life showed how it was his mother's wish to see him on the game show. Pradeep also added that his mother used to conduct quizzes for him in the hopes that it would prepare him to make it to KBC.

He also shared that his mother used to get angry when he wouldn't get a chance to participate in the show. This made Big B laugh and congratulate Pradeep's mother through the camera. He also told her that his son is performing well and joked that if her son wins, he will have to share half of it with Amitabh.

Pradeep took home Rs 12,50,000 after quitting at a difficult question which was - 'The farthest place on earth, which fictional character of Indian origin, was named after.' Although he guessed the answer, 'Captain Nemo' right, he decided not to take any chances and pull out of the game.

