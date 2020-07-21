Kushal Tandon's Grandfather, MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away

Kushal Tandon's grandfather, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away in the early hours of Tuesday (July 21) after battling a prolonged illness. He was 85. According to TOI report, Lalji was admitted to the hospital in Lucknow after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11.

His son Ashutosh Tandon took to Twitter to announce the devastating news. He wrote, "Bapuji nahi rahe."

(Image Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lalji on Twitter and wrote, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

PM further wrote, "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."

In his other tweet, his son Ashutosh said that the last rites would be performed at Gulala Ghat Chowk. He also requested the public to pay their respects from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

