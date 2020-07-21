    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kushal Tandon's Grandfather, MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away

      By
      |

      Kushal Tandon's grandfather, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away in the early hours of Tuesday (July 21) after battling a prolonged illness. He was 85. According to TOI report, Lalji was admitted to the hospital in Lucknow after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11.

      His son Ashutosh Tandon took to Twitter to announce the devastating news. He wrote, "Bapuji nahi rahe."

      Kushal Tandons Grandfather, MP Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away

      (Image Source: Twitter)

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lalji on Twitter and wrote, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

      PM further wrote, "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."

      In his other tweet, his son Ashutosh said that the last rites would be performed at Gulala Ghat Chowk. He also requested the public to pay their respects from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Also Read: Kushal Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: It's Very Sad & Disheartening; There's A Void

      Also Read: Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away; B-Town Celebs Mourn His Demise

      Read more about: kushal tandon
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X