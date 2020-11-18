Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh's Honeymoon In Dubai Costs Rs 90k Per Night!

Neha & Rohanpreet's Honeymoon Costs Rs 90k Per Night!

As per TOI report, the couple, who is staying at a luxury hotel in the city and apparently spent approximately Rs 90,000 per night.

Neha & Rohanpreet's Honeymoon at Atlantis, The Palm

As per India Today report, "The lowest price of staying at Atlantis, The Palm, for two adults amounts to Rs 26,834. And the highest price option for a couple is the Presidential Suite, which costs around Rs 3, 21,414 per night. Other suites range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000."

If we go by Neha's Instagram posts, it looks like the couple have been staying at the Regal Suite Club of the luxury hotel. As per the report, the official website of Atlantis, The Plam, the cost of staying in the room for a night costs to Rs 72,403. If breakfast is included, the amount comes around Rs 89,370 and if dinner is also included, it costs around Rs 1,01,813 per night.

NehuPreet’s Honeymoon Diaries

The newly-wed couple has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from their honeymoon. Sharing a few pictures, Neha wrote, "Honeymoon Diaries!! ♥️🥰😇."

Neha Calls It Best Honeymoon

Sharing a few more pictures in which the couple can be seen posing with macaroons, chocolates and a heart-shaped cake, Neha wrote, "Thank you @atlantisthepalm 😍🙌🏼 Love you the most @rohanpreetsingh ♥️🤴🏻 Best Honeymoon 🙏🏼 #NehuPreet."