Not In Cannes, Shivangi Joshi's Debut Film To Release On OTT Platform!

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan, it was reported that Shivangi Joshi will be making her Cannes debut. It was said that Shivangi, who shot for a short film titled, Our Own Sky was slated to release in Cannes. Her fans too were super excited to watch her walk on red carpet! Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic situation, the actress will not be able to walk the red carpet! As per the latest reports, the makers of her debut film have decided to release it on OTT platform!

The film's producer, Mohammed Nagaman Lateef was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "People would have got to see only photos of Shivangi, Aditya and Asifa maybe if we'd gone to Cannes. The film would have never got screens here like Hina Khan's Lines did. So now our POA is to re-edit the film and make it to a length of about 45 minutes, so that it is suited for OTT."

Apart from Shivangi, the film also features Aditya Khurana and South actress Asifa Haque. About the makers' decision to release in OTT, Asifa was quite disappointed.

Asifa told the portal, "I feel bad because it was for Cannes. Of course, there are valid reasons but we had worked very hard; I just hope that people appreciate it. I feel it's good thing that Our Own Sky going to release online. I am sure it will be a good hit. It has a kind of content that has been never shown on OTT."

