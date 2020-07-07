Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Himesh Reshammiya-Javed Ali Stepping In For Udit-Kumar Sanu As Judges

Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has entertained us for years. In February, the channel returned with a fresh season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs with the 90s trio of Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu as judges. But within a month of its launch, the show came to a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the team is all set to return. But, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali will be stepping in for Udit and Kumar Sanu as judges.

Udit and Kumar had to opt out of the show due to their prior commitments. Apparently, the team will resume work on July 10. It has to be recalled that Javed has been a jury member for 2011 and 2017 editions of Li'l Champs While Himesh has been associated with Zee TV for over two decades now.

Javed was quoted by IANS as saying, "It feels great to be a part of the show once again, it''s like going back to your family after a while." He said that he has some special memories with the musical franchise as he was associated with the show previously.

The singer further added, "To be honest, I definitely can't fill the shoes of the legends who were judging this season prior to the lockdown, but I will judge the show in my own style. I am very emotional towards kids, so while taking care of their feelings, we will take the show ahead. In fact, Alka, Himesh and I already have a great rapport and connection, so we will surely have a great time. I know that the work system won't be normal and it will be a whole new level of experience, but I feel everyone is very mature to make sure the safety of the kids and each member is in place. In fact, this time around appreciation of the performances by the kids will be more with virtual hugs, since we won't be able to touch them."

On the other hand, Himesh told IANS, "Being a mentor on the show several times, returning to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is like a homecoming for me after the immensely successful season of Li'l Champs in 2017 that had a record run of 8 months."

He further added that considering the current scenario, the safety of all the kids is of utmost priority and revealed that the entire crew is following a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure kids welfare. Himesh added that as a mentor, he would like to nurture kids aspirations and dreams and hope to lay the groundwork for them that would help enhance their talent.

(With IANS Inputs)

Also Read: Neha Kakkar On Social Media Detox; Singer Hopes For Better World With NO Hatred, Nepotism & Suicides