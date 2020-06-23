Neha Kakkar On Social Media Detox; Singer Hopes For Better World With NO Hatred, Nepotism & Suicides

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated and entertained with her latest posts. But recently, the singer decided to take a break from social media and revealed the same with her latest post. She also explained the reason and said not to worry, as she's going away for just a couple of days.

Neha shared a note which read, "Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there's a better world. The world where there's freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people. Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, bossy people, hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people. Good night! Don't worry I'm not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days - Neha Kakkar."

She captioned the note as, "I'm sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I'm a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don't worry I'm okay.. Love you guys. Specially My #NeHearts."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created an uproar on social media and netizens slammed Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and others for promoting nepotism in the industry. Looks like the suicide and negativity on social media has affected a few celebrities like Neha, who decided to take a break from social media. Not just Neha, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has deactivated her Twitter account and filmmaker Karan Johar has unfollowed many celebrities including his friends Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna and others.

