Sara Khan Says Her Lip-Filler Was A Disaster And She Didn't Like Her Look At That Time

Sara Khan On Her Transformation

The actress was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "I did not want to stay Bidaai's Sadhna the entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan. This is what I think. If people liked me as Sadhna from Bidaai they will like me as Sara Khan also. They will love me the way I am as a human being in real life. So, I didn't think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness."

‘I Did The Lip Filler Which Was A Disaster’

She further added, "I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn't suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time."

Sara Khan On Being Trolled For Lip Surgery

The actress was trolled for extra pouty lips and was accused of getting a lip surgery done in 2019. Regarding the same, the actress said that everyone is entitled to their opinion and no one can stop them from expressing their thoughts. She added that there are a few people who post harsh comments, which initially bothered and affected her, but later, she realised that they are faceless people and don't have real identities. She further added that these trollers hide behind fake IDs and don't even have the guts to show their real face, so it is not worth getting worried about their comments.

Sara Has Started Focussing On People Who Love Her

Also, she said that she has started focussing on people who love her so much and write good stuff about her, and even send gifts. She feels that this is more than enough for her.