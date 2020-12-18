Shamita Shetty Says She Doesn't Watch Bigg Boss As She Finds It Disturbing

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial shows where we find celebrities from both Bollywood and television industries participating. Rimi Sen, Yuvika Chaudhary, Minissha Lamba and Shamita Shetty are some of the Bollywood actresses who participated in the. Currently, Bigg Boss 14 is being aired. It is one of the most talked about show. When Bigg Boss 3 contestant Shamita Shetty was asked if she followed the current season, she said that she does not watch the show as she finds it disturbing.

Shamita was quoted by IANS as saying, "I did not even watch my season after I came out of the house. I don't watch Bigg Boss. I find it very disturbing. Now especially, people are so aggressive in the house. At least in my time we used to follow the rule book. I don't watch it."

The actress, who will be seen in web series Black Widow, had also participated Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked about her participation in reality shows, she said that she was never into reality shows and it just happened.

She added, "Bigg Boss said okay for one week before the show. Every experience I have had in my life has never been one that I have planned. It just happened and all of these experiences have just been so wonderful for me. (I made) No conscious decision as such to do reality."

Coming back to the web series Black Widow, it also features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen and others in the lead roles. The show will be released on ZEE5 on December 18, 2020.

