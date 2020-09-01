Shilpa Shinde Quits Sunil Starrer Gangs Of Filmistan; Says It's Made To Give Competition To Kapil
Everyone knows Shilpa Shinde doesn't mince words. She is known for being vocal and speaking her mind. Recently, she revealed a few surprising revelations about her new show Gangs Of Filmistan. The actress is not at all happy as she claimed that the makers lied to her. She was told that Sunil Grover will not be working with her but he soon joined them in gags, which disappointed her. The first episode was aired yesterday (August 31, 2020) and the actress is disappointed. She has decided to quit the show. Shilpa also said that the show is being made to give Kapil Sharma a competition. The actress also challenged the makers to rename the show as The Sunil Grover Show.
Shilpa told ETimes TV that she is extremely hurt after she saw the first episode and there is a bitter feeling now.
Shilpa Shinde Says…
The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Comedy is a male dominating genre I have said this earlier. I felt like I was being used as an eye candy. I came, I uttered two lines and went off. I was not interested in doing Television. It's not like I have no money and was desperate to get back to work. But they have used my name. I am doing the show after two years, I should have at least given a special entry. Till the time we were performing the scenes without Sunil ji we all were doing great, the moment he started doing gags, we got sidelined."
Shilpa Challenges GOF Makers To Rename It As The Sunil Grover Show
She further said, "I am working after a gap of two years, why will I try to spoil everything, but I want to say that I was getting exploited on the sets when it comes to acting. This show is being made to give Kapil Sharma a competition. I am giving an open challenge to the makers if you want to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then please rename it to The Sunil Grover Show and air it on the weekend when Kapil's show airs, I am ready to work."
The Actress Claims That The Channel/Makers Used Her Name For Show’s Promotion
Shilpa has made up her mind and is quitting the show. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress further said, "After having an experience of so many years I am being used as a prop, is it justified? If I am a bad actor then tell me on my face. I am asking them, I am asking the channel, after giving this treatment to me and using my name for the promotion of the show, are you willing to call me back?"
She Doesn’t Want To Be Seen Where There’s No Self-Respect
Shilpa feels that the makers have already got what they needed from her and she is not doing the show. She doesn't want to be a part of a show wherein she is not seen and in which there she doesn't have self-respect.
