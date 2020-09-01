Shilpa Shinde Quits Sunil Starrer Gangs Of Filmistan; Says It's Made To Give Competition To Kapil

Shilpa Shinde Says…

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Comedy is a male dominating genre I have said this earlier. I felt like I was being used as an eye candy. I came, I uttered two lines and went off. I was not interested in doing Television. It's not like I have no money and was desperate to get back to work. But they have used my name. I am doing the show after two years, I should have at least given a special entry. Till the time we were performing the scenes without Sunil ji we all were doing great, the moment he started doing gags, we got sidelined."

Shilpa Challenges GOF Makers To Rename It As The Sunil Grover Show

She further said, "I am working after a gap of two years, why will I try to spoil everything, but I want to say that I was getting exploited on the sets when it comes to acting. This show is being made to give Kapil Sharma a competition. I am giving an open challenge to the makers if you want to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then please rename it to The Sunil Grover Show and air it on the weekend when Kapil's show airs, I am ready to work."

The Actress Claims That The Channel/Makers Used Her Name For Show’s Promotion

Shilpa has made up her mind and is quitting the show. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress further said, "After having an experience of so many years I am being used as a prop, is it justified? If I am a bad actor then tell me on my face. I am asking them, I am asking the channel, after giving this treatment to me and using my name for the promotion of the show, are you willing to call me back?"

She Doesn’t Want To Be Seen Where There’s No Self-Respect

Shilpa feels that the makers have already got what they needed from her and she is not doing the show. She doesn't want to be a part of a show wherein she is not seen and in which there she doesn't have self-respect.