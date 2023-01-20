CONFIRMED! Maddam Sir Is ENDING Right After Shilpa Shinde’s Entry But There’s A TWIST In The Tale
Maddam Sir Update: SAB TV’s much-loved show, featuring Gulki Joshi in the lead role, is confirmed to go off-air soon after a run of three years. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was recently introduced in
SAB
TV's
Maddam
Sir,
featuring
Gulki
Joshi,
Yukti
Kapoor
among
others
in
prominent
roles,
premiered
in
February
2020
and
has
been
winning
viewers' hearts
since
then.
The
show
has
been
fetching
decent
numbers
for
the
channel
and
the
action-comedy
is
set
to
complete
three
years
next
month.
While
this
is
indeed
a
huge
feat
as
shows
end
in
just
a
few
months
these
days,
here
comes
a
piece
of
bad
news
for
the
loyal
audience
of
Maddam
Sir.
According
to
reports,
the
popular
cop
drama
is
ending
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
Bigg
Boss
11
winner
Shilpa
Shinde
just
entered
Maddam
Sir
as
ACP
Naina
Mathur,
the
makers
have
confirmed
that
the
comedy
series
is
set
to
bid
adieu
to
the
viewers.
Confirming
the
same,
Maddam
Sir
producer
Jay
Mehta
told
ETimes,
"The
show
is
wrapping
up
in
the
last
week
of
February.
I
am
glad
that
the
show
ran
for
three
years
and
the
channel
also
supported
us
in
our
journey.
It
also
found
a
connect
with
masses
because
women
police
officers'
journey
and
their
challenges
were
portrayed
in
an
interesting
way.
The
show
speaks
of
women
empowerment
and
how
they
can
overcome
all
kinds
of
odds."
However,
there's
a
great
news
for
the
fans
of
Maddam
Sir,
the
makers
are
already
in
talks
with
the
channel
for
a
new
season.
Talking
about
it,
the
producer
added,
"The
show
is
going
off
air
but
we
are
already
in
talks
for
a
new
season."
Interestingly,
the
whole
team
of
Maddam
Sir
will
reunite
for
the
second
installment.
Revealing
the
same,
Jay
talked
about
Shilpa
Shinde's
addition
to
the
show's
cast
and
added,
"The
previous
cast
of
the
first
season
will
continue
to
be
part
of
the
new
season.
In
fact,
Shilpa
Shinde
was
just
recently
introduced
in
the
show
and
we
are
glad
that
she
chose
to
play
a
part,
which
really
suited
her.
She
is
very
happy
with
her
role.
I
am
glad
that
she
decided
to
be
part
of
our
show."