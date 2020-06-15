Sushant's Death: Sanjjanaa Galrani Clarifies After Being Trolled For Applying Makeup During Debate

The entire entertainment industry is shocked with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Many celebrities and fans took to social media to express grief. Also, many celebrities have been posting about mental health, as it seems that the actor was suffering from depression, which might have led him to take such an extreme step. Media has also reached out to people from the fraternity to talk about the actor. In one such recent live news debate, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani also participated. While the members of the panel were discussing about the sensitive topic, Sanjjanaa was spotted applying makeup!

This act of Sanjjanaa didn't go down well with the netizens, who shared the video and bashed her left, right and centre. Now, the actress has issued clarification saying that she wasn't aware she was on-air and said that it was an audio glitch.

The actress shared the clarification note and captioned it as, "Note to media & well wishers , I'm very saddened that A death discussion has become comical , abusive,sensationally Entertaining for trollers . humble request stop it . This is my final reply & clear explanation to the same 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Sanjjanaa wrote, "Dear friends & media, Please keep me out of this manipulated controversy, this is a very sensitive issue, if I retweet msgs of harassment & trolling I'm receiving from lunatic internet vultures every one will be shocked. irony of being a public figure is that we hav to apologise for things when we have not even committed any mistake."

She clarified, "I was not on air from mumbai nor sitting in the panel any Aaj tak studio - I was shooting from my house through skype, I'm in bangalore city & hence the communication gap has occurred. It was just a Lite touch up for 2 seconds & look at the intolerant msgs I'm facing. I was still getting ready & the video got punched I was not aware I was on air, like u can see the anchor never took my name there it was a audio glitch."

The actress further wrote, "Kindly don't make a unnecessary cheap issue out of some once death discussion & make me look so hear less & soulless. I don't need this kind of publicity at all."

Sanjjanaa concluded by saying, "Humble request don't manipulat my image & make me look like a bad plastic person. thank u for all the supportive msgs I Hav got from many of u in such times. RIP #SSR, praying for strength to his family."

