      Harshad Chopda On His Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: He Was A Happy-Go-Lucky Guy

      Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide yesterday (June 14, 2020) at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34. Fans and entertainment industry expressed shock and grief over the actor's demise. Harshad Chopra, who played Sushant's elder brother, Prem Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, expressed shocked over the actor's suicide. Harshad said that Sushant was a happy-go-lucky guy, who believed in live and let live.

      Sushant Was Chulbula & Full-Of-Energy Bundle

      Sushant Was Chulbula & Full-Of-Energy Bundle

      The actor was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I really feel sad that we've not really kept in touch and we see that he's doing well, he knew that I'm doing well, so we were good and happy. All of us (the cast of the show) are shocked and quiet. We all saw him as someone younger and chirpier. Serious people are different to funny people. He was not the serious type. He was this chulbula, full-of-energy bundle."

      Harshad Can't Believe Sushant Took Such Drastic Step

      Harshad Can’t Believe Sushant Took Such Drastic Step

      Harshad further added that he can understand that people are doing things because they don't have money or a career, but Sushant had both, at least from an outside world! He feels it's very strange.

      'He Was One Happy-Go-Lucky Guy, Believing In Live & Let Live'

      ‘He Was One Happy-Go-Lucky Guy, Believing In Live & Let Live’

      He added, "I have nothing. Kya bolu main? (what do i say) Even I want to know what has happened, how did it happen because the kind of person he (Sushant) was very chilled out, that's why it's so unthinkable. He was one happy-go-lucky guy, believing in live and let live. And he had a sense of humor in the way he lived so, like color wagera kaun lagakar shoot par pahuchta hai. (who comes to shoot with colors splashed on himself?) He was so much fun."

      Harshad Recalls Fondest Memory With Sushant

      Harshad Recalls Fondest Memory With Sushant

      Recalling his fondest memory with Sushant, the actor said, "we were shooting Holi sequence and he came fully coloured and we were all laughing, we were all like, 'Ab karwaa lo shoot.' (now, make me shoot) Whenever dance sequenced would come, he used to be so excited. So, there are so many memories. I played his elder brother, but I don't really want to speak too much on his death because I've not really kept in touch."

      Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Pavitra Rishta Co-star & Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande Reacts

      Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta & Other TV Actors Express Shock

      Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
