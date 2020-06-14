    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta & Other TV Actors Express Shock

      Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with Pavitra Rishta and later forayed into Bollywood, committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was recovered at his residence. More details about the same are awaited. The entertainment industry is shocked with the news and expressed the same on social media. From Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya to Mrunal Thakur, Kushal Tandon and other celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief.

      Ekta, Kishwer, Hina & Rocky

      Ekta Kapoor: Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!

      Kishwer Merchant: numb Broken heart #ripsushantsinghrajput.

      Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram story, "Is this actually true M in shock."

      Rocky: Shocked ! Reality is stranger than function. RIP #SushantSinghRajput.

      Divyanka & Vivek

      Divyanka: काश तुम बताते...क्यों ?काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हें रोक पाते !काश... एक मौका और ज़िंदगी को देते.काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते !काश !I wish this was not true.💔May you rest in peace Sushant.🙏

      Vivek Dahiya: Feels very heavy 💔 #RIPSushant

      Kushal Tandon & Surbhi Jyoti

      Kushal Tandon: @itsSSR not done brother ,not done ......what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother now , RIPRed heart.

      Surbhi Jyoti: This is not done. I'm shocked. I'm numbed. I'm disturbed #sushantsinghrajput #rip

      Sunil & Mahhi

      Sunil Grover: Tragic. Sad. Feel awkward to even write this... RIP Sushant. Folded hands oh God.

      Mahhi Vij: RIP Sushant.

      Kamya & Upen

      Kamya Punjabi: Shocked beyond words!!!! ज़िंदगी जीने की थोड़ी सी हिम्मत और जूटा लेते दोस्त Broken heart #ShushantSinghRajput.

      Upen Patel: Holy F !!! Pls say this not true !! #SushantRajput!! No ! No! Pls god

      Krystle & Mrunal

      Krystle Dsouza: Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same 💔

      Mrunal Thakur: I am so heartbroken! #SushantSinghRajput not done yaDisappointed face!

