Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta & Other TV Actors Express Shock

Ekta, Kishwer, Hina & Rocky

Ekta Kapoor: Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!

Kishwer Merchant: numb Broken heart #ripsushantsinghrajput.

Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram story, "Is this actually true M in shock."

Rocky: Shocked ! Reality is stranger than function. RIP #SushantSinghRajput.

Divyanka & Vivek

Divyanka: काश तुम बताते...क्यों ?काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हें रोक पाते !काश... एक मौका और ज़िंदगी को देते.काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते !काश !I wish this was not true.💔May you rest in peace Sushant.🙏

Vivek Dahiya: Feels very heavy 💔 #RIPSushant

Kushal Tandon & Surbhi Jyoti

Kushal Tandon: @itsSSR not done brother ,not done ......what can I say , see you on the other side Untill then , m sure now you are with your mother now , RIPRed heart.

Surbhi Jyoti: This is not done. I'm shocked. I'm numbed. I'm disturbed #sushantsinghrajput #rip

Sunil & Mahhi

Sunil Grover: Tragic. Sad. Feel awkward to even write this... RIP Sushant. Folded hands oh God.

Mahhi Vij: RIP Sushant.

Kamya & Upen

Kamya Punjabi: Shocked beyond words!!!! ज़िंदगी जीने की थोड़ी सी हिम्मत और जूटा लेते दोस्त Broken heart #ShushantSinghRajput.

Upen Patel: Holy F !!! Pls say this not true !! #SushantRajput!! No ! No! Pls god

Krystle & Mrunal

Krystle Dsouza: Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same 💔

Mrunal Thakur: I am so heartbroken! #SushantSinghRajput not done yaDisappointed face!