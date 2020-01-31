Vikram Singh Chauhan & Aditi Sharma’s Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Gets Extension; All Thanks To TRPs!

Gul Khan's show, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is a popular show on television. It has been getting great ratings since its inception. The 4 Lions Films' show was supposed to end in February after completing the good run of 100 episodes. It was also said that YJHJK will be replaced by Mahesh Bhatt's new serial, Jannat that will feature Rahil Azam and Shruti Seth. It was said that Jannat will be launched in mid-February or early March. But looks like the replacement might not happen, as Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma'a starrer has got an extension!

As per IWMBuzz report, YJHJK might be extended to another 100 episodes. Apparently, Gul Khan's show was a finite series that was designed to end after 100 episodes. But since the show is doing good on TRP chart, the channel had to drop the idea of ending the show. We must say that the magical love story of Aman and Roshni has definitely impressed the audience.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show will now work for a longer duration and will not go anywhere. The actors, as well as the team related to the show, have been notified and the creative think tank is now working towards a long and more successful run."

About the show doing well on TRP chart, Vikram told Pinkvilla, "Everybody is so happy because when you get acknowledged for your work, for an actor, for creators, it is just a happy feeling amongst everybody. Every time the TRPs come in, everyone is all set for celebrations because, with every passing week, the TRPs have been getting better. It's happy to be on the top across all channels."

For the uninitiated, the fantasy-based show had replaced Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala at 8.30 PM.

