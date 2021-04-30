Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Sneha Shkukla (PICS)

Vikram Singh Chauhan, who became popular with Jana Na Dil Se Door and was recently seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, tied the knot with girlfriend Sneha Shkukla in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared a wedding picture in which the couple looked adorable together.

Sharing the picture, Vikram wrote, "We just became official - With the blessings of our parents and God - Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that's going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love ❤️ 📸 @_therahulsharmaa_ Thank you for making us look good."

At the wedding, Vikram looked dapper in a white sherwani while Sneha looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. As soon as he shared picture, fans and Aditi Sharma, Priya Banerjee, Smita Bansal, Asha Negi, Namik Paul, Shivani Surve and other friends from the industry congratulated the couple.

While talking to TOI, the Baarish actor told TOI that initially he was planning not to post anything to post about wedding for at least 10 days, but since he was sitting idle, he thought he should break the news.

About the wedding, he revealed, "We were planning to get married last year and had decided on a date too, but then the pandemic struck and we had to postpone the wedding. Then when it got a little better, we decided to get married on April 27. But as luck would have it suddenly things have got worse. But this time I was determined to not postpone the wedding. Ab control nahi ho raha tha (chukles) and we wanted to tie the knot come what may. We had already postponed our wedding

once last year because of pandemic but did not want to wait any further, so we got hitched."

He revealed that they did not get tired during the rituals and they got married in a relaxed manner. He said that they wanted to their family members to be there and that was the reason they postponed, but they couldn't have them this year too, so it was just their parents.

Vikram also added that all of those, who were present at the wedding got their RT PCR tests done along with antigen tests, even the pandits and the photographers were tested.

About how he met Sneha, he said, "She was technically my boss in office. And no it wasn't love at first sight at all for us. She was really supportive and in fact she was the one who would let me take leave to go and audition for roles. It is because of her that I was able to pursue my dream of becoming an actor." He said that love just happened. The actor said that they both would feel jealous whenever the other mentioned somebody else and the feeling came quite naturally, but none of them proposed to each other. When he tried to propose her, he said that she was embarrassed and in splits. He further added that they were more of friends.