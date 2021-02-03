Aishwarya Sakhuja On Her Character Being Sidelined In Yeh Hai Chahatein: I Have No Idea Why This Has Happened

Aishwarya Sakhuja is currently seen playing the role of main antagonist Ahaana in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Ever since the show started, fans can't stop praising Aishwarya for playing a negative character convincingly in the daily soap. It is getting a lot of positive response from the masses. However, since the last few months, Aishwarya Sakhuja's character Ahaana seems to have been missing. Fans also pointed that out on social media and expressed their curiosity about the same.

And now, Aishwarya Sakhuja finally opened up about it and said that it's a creative call. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Saas Bina Sasural actress said, "Ahaana was always the main antagonist, but yes, she has been missing in action. But that is a creative call taken and I have no say in it. I have no idea why this has happened. What can I say? It is for the creatives to decide."

The actress also revealed that she has no idea why the creative team has taken such decision of sidelining her character. Speaking about the same, Aishwarya said, "It has been sidelined, but what can I say. I am just an actor, I am not a writer. I don't come up with stories. As an actor, I can only be true to my craft and the scenes written for me. Rest it is for the creatives to decide."

Well, fans are indeed missing Ahaana in the show. Talking about Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show also stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. It's a spin-off of Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Anita Hassanandani-starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

