Ankita Lokhande To Have Bachelorette In Goa; Her Close Friends To Perform At Her Wedding?

Ankita Lokhande has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for more than three years now. There are speculations that the couple is all set to get married on December 12 at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. As per TOI report, the actress has huge plans for the wedding and has booked quite a few rooms of the hotel for her guests.

It is being said that the wedding functions will begin from December 12 and her close friends will be performing at the wedding. It is also being said that Badshah might grace their wedding. Also, the actress has planned for bachelorette party in Goa.



Ankita's close friend was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The marriage functions will be spread over three days from December 12 to December 14 and many celebrities will be performing at her marriage functions the list is being finalised and Badshah could be one of them. All the plans are in place and the invitations will be sent out shortly."

When Pavitra Rishta actress was asked about the wedding, she refrained from speaking about it. Ankita told HT that she does believes in marriage and the concept of love a lot, and she gets very excited about marriage, because it's the best thing if two people are willing to live together and build a family.

She feels marriage is not just the boy and girl marrying each other, but the entire family. She further said, "I like that, and if I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it. I definitely want to get married and that will happen one day for sure. I'd love to become a wife and build a family."

Ankita's Instagram stories hinted about her wedding with Vicky. When asked about the rumours about her wedding, she said, "I don't want to talk about marriage or my personal life."