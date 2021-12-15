Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Wedding Reception Was A Royal Affair; Mrunal Thakur, PaviJaz & Others Attend

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married yesterday (December 14) in the presence of family and friends. The actress looked like a royal princess in a sequined golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The golden sheer veil attached to her lehenga gave a royal look. She accessorised her look with kundan stone necklaces with matching earrings. Her prince charming donned off-white sherwani.

Ankita shared dreamy pictures from her wedding and captioned them as, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️."



Post wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception party, which was attended by her industry friends.

At the reception, Ankita opted for a red Banarasi saree and jewellery with her middle parted hair tied in a neat bun. On the other hand, Vicky donned a black sherwani.

It was also like a Pavitra Rishta reunion as her friends from the show graced their special day. The reception was attended by Asha Negi, Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, Mahesh Shetty, Priya Marathe, Prarthana Behere, Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh, Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul and others.

The actors shared pictures from the wedding on their social media. Asha shared the couple's wedding picture and captioned them as, "Congraulations @lokhandeankita @Jainvick You guys look so beautiful together! So happy for you Archu❤️."

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Mehndi & Engagement Ceremonies Were No Less Than A Bollywood Fairytale (Photos)

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Look Regal At Their Wedding; Pavitra Rishta Actress Gets Emotional (Videos)

Prarthana Behere shared a few pictures from the wedding and captioned them as, "Congratulations on your special day wede ... @lokhandeankita. wishing you all the good things that togetherness brings in to life !!!!! Love you forever ❤️❤️"