Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss 15; Says ‘If I Go On BB, I Can Win’

After the massive success of Bigg Boss 14, the makers of the controversial show have already started planning for the next season. According to media reports, several celebrities have apparently been approached for the show. Now, amidst speculations regarding the next season, actress Neha Marda has confirmed that she has been approached by the makers of BB15.

The actress who first rose to fame by starring in Balika Vadhu, is currently shooting at an outdoor location for her show, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. She spoke from her shoot location to Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan and revealed that she has been offered the reality show for four years now and is now thinking of accepting the offer and 'winning the show'.

The actress was quoted saying, “I am being offered Bigg Boss for the last four years and this year also I have received a call for Bigg Boss 15. Every year I refused to do the show thinking I won't be able to do it. I thought I won't be able to stay locked with no contact with anyone.”

However, due to the lockdown restrictions in place, she feels that now if she participates in Bigg Boss, she can be a strong contender. The actress who is away from her family shooting in a strict bio bubble says she is getting more equipped to shoot away from her loved ones.

“I thought a show like Bigg Boss was not worth me but now the situation in which we are shooting feels like being on Bigg Boss. Here we have phones but we are cut off from the outside world. We have to adjust in limited means. Sometimes we are happy, sometimes sad. We even miss our families. We are shooting in a bio bubble so neither can we go out nor anyone from outside can meet us. It's like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss house. I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I'll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show,” she added