Neha Marda On Balancing Her Personal And Professional Life: I Want Projects That Allow Me To Stay More At Home

Neha Marda, who was last seen in Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, has now opened up about the importance of trying to find the balance between personal and professional commitments in her life. The actress told HT, “I want best of both worlds. I can’t give up my life for career. I have been like this and will be same in future. This is the reason I take up shows that let me be me and allow me to get home after day’s work.”

Marda, who celebrated her wedding anniversary in February, also revealed that she and her husband planned a quick trip and enjoyed a well-deserved break in Dubai. After returning to Mumbai, Neha is gearing up to start shooting for two projects-- one being a TV show and another is a web series. The actress shared that both projects fit well with her availability and make her stay more at home and less at work. She added that work will always continue and soon she will be back entertaining her fans.

Randeep Rai Opens Up About His Show Balika Vadhu 2 Going Off Air, Says 'We Did Give It Our Best’

However, Neha felt that the last few months have been one of the toughest phases of her life. She opened up about her mother-in-law’s health wows and said, “No one can plan life as it takes its own course. I was busy shooting for my last show in a bio bubble set up. We were constantly putting up at hotel where the entire show was being shot. It was during that time when my mother-in-law fell ill and was hospitalised. I and my husband rushed to Bihar to take care of her. It was like a battle and we fought together to save and bring her back home. Since then, our lives have taken 360-degree turn.”

Shamita Shetty Reveals She Is Seeking Therapy After Bigg Boss 15, Says It Has Been Emotionally Taxing

For the unversed, Marda quit her last show overnight in November last year to be with her family. The actress confessed that she left Kyun Rishton Main Katti Batti unexpectedly and reached Patna to airlift her mother-in-law to Delhi. She added that they struggled till January and then she came back home and that things are getting a bit normal.