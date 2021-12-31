Bigg Boss 15: Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Is Excited To Share Stage With Salman Khan

It's time for Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 15! This time, Dharmendra, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limabchiyaa, Siddharth Nigam, Shekhar Ravjiani and Shweta Tiwar's daughter Palak Tiwari will be gracing the show for New Year special episode.

As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will be seen dancing to her popular song 'Bijlee Bijlee' with the host Salman. She tells Salman that her favourite film is Andaz Apna Apna and requests him to say 'Ui maa'. Also, while talking to media, Shweta revealed her favourite contestants and also said that she is super excited to share stage with Salman Khan.

Talking about sharing stage with Salman, Palak said, "I am super excited to be in the Bigg Boss house for the very first time. Who won't be excited? He is the megastar himself-Salman Khan sir. I am super super excited and very nervous."

About her favourite contestants, she said that she is supporting everyone in the house as it is very difficult stay there. She added that she likes Tejasswi Prakash and called Rakhi Sawant amazing, as she is super entertaining.

On the other hand, Bharti said, "We are going to celebrate the New Year in Bigg Boss house. I am scared and have to remember the script. We are going to shoot with legends- Dharmendra ji and Salman Khan sir. I just feel blessed to be working till the last day of the year. Though we thought of going out, the pandemic is scary. We are getting 2020 feels all over again. We can't be happy fully because of so many cases."

Meanwhile, in the promo, Bharti is seen telling contestants that Salman was bitten by snake while he was celebrating his birthday and the contestants were shocked to hear the same. Bharti also was seen making fun of the incident and tells Salman that Colors (channel) people had sent the snake as Naagin show is coming up soon.